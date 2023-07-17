Assaults
806 Market St., April 1-July 13, juvenile.
1033 S. C St., July 13, unspecified.
1810 Timberline St., June 1-July 14, domestic.
1505 Elgin St., July 15, domestic.
South Junction and Fremont streets, July 15, on a police officer.
1001 East Side Blvd., July 15, domestic.
1308 S. 40th St. #66, July 16, domestic.
5212 Kershaw Circle, July 16, domestic.
Burglaries
1810 Timberline St., July 13, illegal entry into residence.
500 Dayton St., July 14-15, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
202 N. Edmond St., July 13, property removed.
1308 S. 39th St., July 13-14, license plate.
3303 N. 32nd St., July 14, vehicle.
South 32nd and Estelle streets, July 15, property reported stolen recovered.
909 S. 30th St., July 15, vehicle.
