Assaults
North C Street and East Okmulgee Avenue, July 16, with a weapon.
703 Houston St., July 17, with a weapon.
2103 Estelle Ave., July 17, with a weapon.
2219 E. Broadway, July 18, domestic.
South 24th and Arline streets, July 19, with a gun.
Burglaries
5500 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 13-17, property removed from storage unit.
1010 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 16, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Paragon Contractors, North 48th Street and Leathers Lane, July 15-16, property removed.
480 E. 141st St., June 17, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
300 N. 40th St., #612, July 13-16, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, property removed from business.
708 Fredonia St., July 17, property removed.
Unknown location, July 1, money removed from accounts by someone other than account holder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.