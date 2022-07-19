MPD

Assaults

2618 Carolyn St., July 18, domestic, with a cane.

300 Rockefeller Drive, July 18, unspecified.

2310 Elgin Ave., July 18, with a knife, and property removed from residence.

Burglaries

City of Muskogee, 619 S. 40th St., July 16-18, property removed from outbuilding.

510 N. C St., July 17-18, property removed from residence.

Thefts

1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 15-18, attempt to cash check reported altered.

1001 S. C St., July 18, property removed.

