Assaults
2618 Carolyn St., July 18, domestic, with a cane.
300 Rockefeller Drive, July 18, unspecified.
2310 Elgin Ave., July 18, with a knife, and property removed from residence.
Burglaries
City of Muskogee, 619 S. 40th St., July 16-18, property removed from outbuilding.
510 N. C St., July 17-18, property removed from residence.
Thefts
1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 15-18, attempt to cash check reported altered.
1001 S. C St., July 18, property removed.
