Muskogee police reports 07.21.20

Assaults
300 Rockefeller Drive, July 20, unspecified.
1216 S. 25th Place, July 20, domestic.
105 Foltz Lane, July 20, domestic, with a knife.
2124 Denver Ave., July 19-21, unspecified.
Robbery
321 S. 32nd St., #13, July 20, at gunpoint.
Thefts
Unknown location, July 20, identity.
901 Boston St., April 24, check reported forged.
Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, June 26-July 10, property removed from business.
Vandalism
Unknown location, July 1-20, vehicle damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.