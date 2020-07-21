Muskogee police reports 07.21.20

Assaults

300 Rockefeller Drive, July 20, unspecified.

1216 S. 25th Place, July 20, domestic.

105 Foltz Lane, July 20, domestic, with a knife.

2124 Denver Ave., July 19-21, unspecified.

Robbery

321 S. 32nd St., #13, July 20, at gunpoint.

Thefts

Unknown location, July 20, identity.

901 Boston St., April 24, check reported forged.

Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, June 26-July 10, property removed from business.

Vandalism

Unknown location, July 1-20, vehicle damaged.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you