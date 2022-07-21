Assaults
4911 Oklahoma St., July 11-12, domestic, with hands.
3731 Club Estates Drive, July 20, domestic.
Robbery
501 N. Main St., July 15, cell phone taken, and money removed from account by someone other than account holder.
Thefts
AT&T, 2000 S. 24th St., July 13, copper wiring removed, and lines damaged.
2602 Elgin Ave., July 8-19, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
LaAntigua Mexican Restaurant, July 19, property removed.
Third Street and Elgin Avenue, Nov. 10, 2014-July 10, 2022, identity.
TTCU, 3801 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 20, attempt to deposit check reported stolen.
Vandalism
317 N. Cherokee St., July 17-18, garage doors spray painted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.