MPD

Assaults

4911 Oklahoma St., July 11-12, domestic, with hands.

3731 Club Estates Drive, July 20, domestic.

Robbery

501 N. Main St., July 15, cell phone taken, and money removed from account by someone other than account holder.

Thefts

AT&T, 2000 S. 24th St., July 13, copper wiring removed, and lines damaged.

2602 Elgin Ave., July 8-19, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.

LaAntigua Mexican Restaurant, July 19, property removed.

Third Street and Elgin Avenue, Nov. 10, 2014-July 10, 2022, identity.

TTCU, 3801 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 20, attempt to deposit check reported stolen.

Vandalism

317 N. Cherokee St., July 17-18, garage doors spray painted.

