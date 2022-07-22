Assaults
Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. E., July 21, threats.
602 N. Main St., July 21, domestic.
2202 Ward St., July 21, domestic.
917 S. C St., July 22, domestic, with hands.
Burglaries
710 N. E St., June 28-29, property removed from vehicle, and vehicle damaged.
2901 Keetoowah Trail, July 15, property removed from residence.
715 S. York St., #225, July 20, property removed from residence.
2209 Elmira St., July 21, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
121 S. Ninth St., July 18, bicycle.
312 S. Sixth St., July 16-17, identity.
Muskogee Beverage, 209 Callahan St., July 20, bill reported counterfeit.
2650 Carolyn Ave., July 21, vehicle.
