Assaults
1306 Patterson St., July 21, domestic.
Chandler and Country Club roads, July 21, domestic.
714 W. Martin Luther King Jr. St., July 21, with a weapon.
Burglaries
North Utah and Jefferson streets, July 21, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
2720 Williams Ave., July 15-21, property removed from residence.
East Shawnee Bypass and North York Street, July 11-21, property removed from business.
4011 West Okmulgee Ave., July 21, property reported lost from vehicle.
2611 Estelle St., July 22, property removed from residence.
64 W. Peak Blvd., June 22-July 22, vehicles.
903 S. 32nd St., July 23, property removed.
813 W. Martin Luther King Jr. St., July 22-23, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
4400 Gibson St. #321, July 23, property removed from residence.
