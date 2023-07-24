Assaults

1306 Patterson St., July 21, domestic.

Chandler and Country Club roads, July 21, domestic.

714 W. Martin Luther King Jr. St., July 21, with a weapon.

Burglaries

North Utah and Jefferson streets, July 21, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

2720 Williams Ave., July 15-21, property removed from residence.

East Shawnee Bypass and North York Street, July 11-21, property removed from business.

4011 West Okmulgee Ave., July 21, property reported lost from vehicle.

2611 Estelle St., July 22, property removed from residence.

64 W. Peak Blvd., June 22-July 22, vehicles.

903 S. 32nd St., July 23, property removed.

813 W. Martin Luther King Jr. St., July 22-23, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

4400 Gibson St. #321, July 23, property removed from residence.

