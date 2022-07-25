Assaults
114 S. 10th St., July 22, domestic.
1032 East Side Blvd., July 22, threat.
500 W. Augusta St., July 22, threat.
525 N. Sixth St., July 22, domestic.
South 24th and Elgin streets, July 23, with a weapon.
East Broadway and North M Street, July 24, domestic.
525 N. Sixth St., July 25, domestic.
Burglaries
Wendy's, 331 S. 32nd St., July 22, illegal entry of business.
2500 Gulick St., July 15-20, property removed from storage unit.
Elite Towing, 2242 N. 32nd St., July 23, property removed from business.
712 Callahan St., July 10-24, property removed from residence.
Robbery
607 N. 12th St., July 22, property removed by force or fear.
Thefts
USIC Management, Sandow and Washington streets, July 22, property removed from business.
2412 Boston St., June 1, property removed from residence.
2208 Wewoka St., July 24, property removed from residence, and property damaged.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 21, shoplifting.
320 N. 12th St., July 21, property removed.
Vandalism
Saint Francis Hospital, 300 Rockefeller Drive, property damaged.
307 Dayton St., July 23, vehicle.
