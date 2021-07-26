Assaults
1515 Denison St., July 24, with unknown weapon.
517 N. F St., July 25, domestic.
2121 N. Main St., #207, domestic, verbal threats, and apartment door and vehicle damaged.
Burglaries
308 East Side Blvd., July 23, personal items removed from vehicle.
5207 Denison St., July 23, illegal entry of residence.
2013 E. Okmulgee Ave., July 23-24, property removed from vehicle.
525 S. Second St., July 4-25, property removed from residence.
Thefts
Muskogee County District Attorney, 220 State St., July 9-20, money order removed and cashed.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 24, attempted shoplifting.
State of Oklahoma, 727 S. 32nd St., July 2, money reported counterfeit recovered.
Vandalism
923 Fremont St., July 26, property damaged.
