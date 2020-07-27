Muskogee police reports 07.27.20

Assaults
2723 S. 26th St., July 19-23, domestic, and threats.
2725 Club Estates Drive, #102, July 24, domestic, and threats.
817 Callahan St., July 24, unspecified.
3301 Lee St., July 24, with a vehicle.
621 Market St., July 24, threats.
440 N. 18th St., July 24-25, with a gun.
605 Jonathan Place, July 25, domestic.
2624 Garland St., July 25, with a gun, and threats.
309 Felix St., July 25, with a firearm, and copper removed from residence.
322 Kankakee St., July 25, domestic.
1407 N. 33rd St., July 26, domestic.
1900 E. Okmulgee Ave., July 26, domestic.
Junction and Arline streets, July 26, unspecified.
13th and Fremont streets, July 26, with a gun.
3302 Gawf Lane, July 26, domestic.
Burglaries
2704 Elizabeth St., July 23-24, property removed from vehicle.
1307 Ellsworth St., July 20-24, property removed from residence.
1508 Callahan St., July 24, property removed from vehicle.
917 Walnut St., July 23-26, illegal entry of residence.
3309 Cromwell St., July 26, property removed from garage.
Thefts
ULTA Beauty Supply, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, May 29-July 22, shoplifting.
236 N. 17th St., July 24, property removed.
300 Rockefeller Drive, July 24, vehicle.
Vandalism
401 N. 53rd St., July 5-24, unspecified property destroyed.
