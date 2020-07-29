Muskogee police reports 07.29.20

Assault
3010 Denver Ave., July 28, attempt, and threats.
Burglaries
2615 Elgin Ave., July 27-28, property removed from residence.
2202 Sunset Ridge, July 27, property removed from vehicle.
921 S. D St., June 28-July 3, copper removed from residence, and utility used by someone other than homeowner.
900 S. 32nd St., July 28, property removed from vehicle.
1523 E. Broadway, July 27-28, property removed from vehicle.
Homicide
24th and Elizabeth streets, Jan. 27, negligent.
Thefts
Muskogee Little Theatre, 311 S. Third St., June 6, money removed from business.
Unknown location, July 15-20, money removed from account by someone other than account holder, and identity.
South Eighth Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, July 28, property reported stolen recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.