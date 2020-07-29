Muskogee police reports 07.29.20

Assault

3010 Denver Ave., July 28, attempt, and threats.

Burglaries

2615 Elgin Ave., July 27-28, property removed from residence.

2202 Sunset Ridge, July 27, property removed from vehicle.

921 S. D St., June 28-July 3, copper removed from residence, and utility used by someone other than homeowner.

900 S. 32nd St., July 28, property removed from vehicle.

1523 E. Broadway, July 27-28, property removed from vehicle.

Homicide

24th and Elizabeth streets, Jan. 27, negligent.

Thefts

Muskogee Little Theatre, 311 S. Third St., June 6, money removed from business.

Unknown location, July 15-20, money removed from account by someone other than account holder, and identity.

South Eighth Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, July 28, property reported stolen recovered.

