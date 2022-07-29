Assaults
West Broadway and North Junction Street, July 28, domestic.
1901 W. Biggs St., July 27, with a firearm.
Oklahoma and 31st streets, July 28, domestic.
Burglaries
3010 Arline St., July 26, property removed from vehicle.
112 N. York St., July 26-27, property removed from vehicle, and vehicle damaged.
1900 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 14-28, property removed from fireworks stand.
2916 Williams Ave., July 28, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
Hampton Inn, 3101 Military Blvd., July 27, property removed from business, and bicycle removed.
2815 W. Broadway, July 23-26, unauthorized use of credit/debit card.
503 S. 32nd St., July 1, property removed.
Vandalism
2408 E. Shawnee Bypass, July 28, vehicle.
