Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 88F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.