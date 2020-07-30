Muskogee police reports 07.30.20

Assaults
24th and Elgin streets, July 29, with a gun.
2720 Garland St., July 30, with guns.
Burglary
429 E. Broadway, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
4091 S. 25th St., July 28, by deception.
2502 N. Main St., July 27, vehicle.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 10:51 am
60, surveyor, died Monday, July 27, 2020 in Muskogee, OK. Viewing 9AM-6PM Thursday, July 30 with Friends and Family Gathering 4-6PM at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside 10:30 AM Friday, July 31, Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah.
74, Homemaker, passed Thursday, 07/23/2020. Service Info: 10AM, Tuesday, 07/28/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Tommy George Sharp departed from this life and went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Tommy was born on January 20, 1941 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Orville and Ershel (Davis) Sharp. He spent most of his childhood and teen years in Muskogee, where he attended school. His family …
