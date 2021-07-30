Assaults
76 E. Peak Blvd., July 29, domestic
2208 Denison St., July 29, domestic.
103 S. 32nd St., July 29, domestic.
91, Rural Postal Carrier, passed Tuesday, July 27, 2021 service: 10AM, Saturday, July 31, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Funeral services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
81, Retired Vice President from H.E. Anderson Co., passed away Sunday 07/25/2021. Services 10:00AM Tuesday 08/03/2021 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Bettie Lou Stevenson-Greig, 71, DHS Child Specialist, left us on July 21, 2021. You may visit her Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Her sacred farewell Saturday, 2:00 PM, Harvest Ministries. biglowfunerals.com
Clifton Deon Youngblood, 36, left July 18, 2021. You may visit him on Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Farewell Tribute Saturday, 10:00 AM, Timothy Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
91 years. Retired Mathematics teacher. Veteran, U.S. Army 45th Infantry. Viewing 1:00 - 7:00 Thursday, family present, 6:00 to 7:00 P.M., Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, Haskell. Services 1:00 P.M. Friday at Timothy Baptist Church. Burial, Haskell Cemetery.
