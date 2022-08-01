Assaults
817 Texas St., July 29, threats.
1707 Baltimore St., July 29, domestic.
501 N. Main St., July 29, domestic, with a weapon.
2711 Jefferson St., June 25-July 30, threats.
2709 Williams Ave., July 30, domestic.
606 N. Virginia St., July 30, property removed from porch, and threats made.
1030 East Side Blvd., July 30, with an unspecified weapon.
2025 Deer Run Circle, July 31, threats.
2315 E. Augusta St., #102, July 15, unspecified.
Burglaries
211 N. S St., June 28, property removed from residence.
217 E. Hancock St., July 29, property removed from residence.
2718 Kimberlea Drive, July 29-30, property removed from residence.
1209 Dorchester St., July 30, attempted illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
602 N. L St., July 12-29, motorcycle.
2202 Topeka St., July 28-30, unspecified.
