Assaults
119 S. 11th St., domestic.
301 S. Seventh St., July 31, with a folding chair.
110 S. 30th St., July 31, domestic.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 31, unspecified.
102 York Village Drive, #2, July 31, unspecified.
1147 Cherry St., Aug. 1, domestic, and vehicle windows broken.
1014 N. C St., Aug. 1-2, unspecified, and property removed from residence.
Burglaries
300 N. Fourth St., #610, July 31, illegal entry of residence.
917 Chestnut St., July 31, property removed from residence.
Thefts
817 Louisiana St., July 6-29, identity.
300 Rockefeller Drive, June 3-4, property removed.
1017 S. Terrace St., Aug. 1, all-terrain vehicle.
610 Mooney Drive, Aug. 2, vehicle.
