Burglaries
2033 Court St., Aug. 1, illegal entry into residence.
1228 S. 31st St., April 1-Aug. 1, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St., July 31, property reported missing.
2500 Gulick St., July 28-Aug. 1, skid steer.
602 N. M St., July 29, property removed from residence.
1300 S. York St., Aug. 1, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
222 S. 13th St., July 30, vehicle.
