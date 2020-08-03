Assaults
2410 Chandler Road, July 31, unspecified.
409 N. K St., Aug. 1, juvenile injured.
1602 Avondale St., Aug. 1, domestic.
911 Missouri St., Aug. 1, domestic.
1312 Dorchester St., Aug. 1, domestic.
228 N. 13th St., July 31, threats.
Burglaries
2437 Denver Ave., July 31, illegal entry of residence.
2007 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 3-July 30, property removed from vehicle and destroyed.
Thefts
1116 Ash St., July 13-23, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Enterprise, 732 N. Main St., July 30, vehicle.
230 W. Broadway, July 27, checkbook removed, and check cashed by someone other than account holder.
Ulta Beauty Supply, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 31, shoplifting.
265 N. 28th St., July 31, unspecified.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 1, shoplifting.
3600 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 1, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
South Gulick Street, Aug. 1, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
