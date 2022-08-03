Assaults
Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. E., Aug. 2, threatening phone call.
1910 Timberline Road, Aug. 2, unspecified.
Burglary
535 N. C St., Aug. 2, attempted illegal entry of storage unit.
Thefts
Omega Trucking, 510 Boston St., March 23-July 25, money paid for insurance redirected.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 1, cell phone.
1005 N. K St., July 19-Aug. 2, money paid for rent to someone other than owner.
