Assaults

Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41st St. E., Aug. 2, threatening phone call.

1910 Timberline Road, Aug. 2, unspecified.

Burglary

535 N. C St., Aug. 2, attempted illegal entry of storage unit.

Thefts

Omega Trucking, 510 Boston St., March 23-July 25, money paid for insurance redirected.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 1, cell phone.

1005 N. K St., July 19-Aug. 2, money paid for rent to someone other than owner.

