Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 11:00 am
Assault
500 Dayton #306, Aug. 3, domestic.
Burglary
101 N. 16th St., Aug. 1, illegal entry into residence, property removed.
Theft
Subway, 719 S. 32nd St., Aug. 3, property removed.
Vandalism
1610 S. Aberdeen St., Aug. 2, vehicle window.
