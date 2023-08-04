Assault

500 Dayton #306, Aug. 3, domestic.

Burglary

101 N. 16th St., Aug. 1, illegal entry into residence, property removed.

Theft

Subway, 719 S. 32nd St., Aug. 3, property removed.

Vandalism

1610 S. Aberdeen St., Aug. 2, vehicle window.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video