Assault
1323 E. Broadway, Aug. 3, domestic.
Thefts
2404 W. Coburn Circle, July 23-25, identity.
Lowe's, 2901 Old Shawnee St., July 25, property removed from business.
2405 N. 32nd St., July 31, property removed.
2224 Elmira St., July 30-Aug. 2, property removed.
Vandalism
1718 Houston St., March 22, property.
Muskogee County Heath Department, 530 S. 34th St., July 17, vehicle.
Property Preservation Services, 400 Barclay Road, June 30-July 24, HVAC system.
1216 Cherry St., July 31, property.
Department of Human Services, 300 N. 32nd St., July 31-Aug. 2, vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.