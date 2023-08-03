Assault

1323 E. Broadway, Aug. 3, domestic.

Thefts

2404 W. Coburn Circle, July 23-25, identity.

Lowe's, 2901 Old Shawnee St., July 25, property removed from business.

2405 N. 32nd St., July 31, property removed.

2224 Elmira St., July 30-Aug. 2, property removed.

Vandalism

1718 Houston St., March 22, property.

Muskogee County Heath Department, 530 S. 34th St., July 17, vehicle.

Property Preservation Services, 400 Barclay Road, June 30-July 24, HVAC system.

1216 Cherry St., July 31, property.

Department of Human Services, 300 N. 32nd St., July 31-Aug. 2, vehicle.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video