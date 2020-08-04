Muskogee police reports 08.04.20

Assault

1002 S. 32nd St., #1, Aug. 4, domestic.

Burglaries

2603 Oklahoma St., Aug. 1, property removed from residence.

2028 Elgin Ave., July 27-Aug. 3, property removed from vehicle.

3300 E. Harris Road, Aug. 3, illegal entry of residence.

Robbery

Subway, 944 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 2, at gunpoint.

Thefts

221 Eastpoint Drive, July 23, trailer.

Pilot, 3000 N. 32nd St., Aug. 3, attempt to pay for purchase with bill reported counterfeit.

