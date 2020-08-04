Muskogee police reports 08.04.20

Assault
1002 S. 32nd St., #1, Aug. 4, domestic.
Burglaries
2603 Oklahoma St., Aug. 1, property removed from residence.
2028 Elgin Ave., July 27-Aug. 3, property removed from vehicle.
3300 E. Harris Road, Aug. 3, illegal entry of residence.
Robbery
Subway, 944 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 2, at gunpoint.
Thefts
221 Eastpoint Drive, July 23, trailer.
Pilot, 3000 N. 32nd St., Aug. 3, attempt to pay for purchase with bill reported counterfeit.
