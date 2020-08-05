Burglaries
2603 Oklahoma St., Aug. 3, air conditioner removed from residence and sold by someone other than property owner.
2020 North St., Aug. 4, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
502 Lawrence St., Aug. 3, property removed.
2400 E. Hancock St., July 30-Aug. 4, charges made to credit/debit card by someone other than account holder.
2905 Keetoowah Trail, #17, Aug. 3, vehicle.
3435 Gibson St., July 27-Aug. 4, trailer.
Boost Mobile, 325 East Side Blvd., Aug. 3-4, money removed from cash register.
1628 N. Aberdeen St., July 4-28, property removed.
2000 Deer Run Circle, Aug. 4, identity.
