Assaults
930 Osage St., Aug. 5, domestic.
354 Callahan St., Aug. 5, juveniles.
Burglaries
400 N. 13th St., Aug. 5, illegal entry of residence, and assault.
3505 Court St., April 1-Aug. 2, illegal entry of residence.
Sun N Suds Laundry, 2922 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 5, illegal entry of business.
715 S. York St., #130, Aug. 5, illegal entry of residence, and assault.
Thefts
300 N. 40th St., Aug. 4-5, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, July 23, property removed from business.
Unknown location, Sept. 1-Aug. 5, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
527 N. Sixth St., Aug. 5, property removed from residence.
536 Sherwood Lane, Aug. 2, property removed from residence.
