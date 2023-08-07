Assaults
823 Callahan St., Aug. 4, domestic.
1311 Locust St., Aug. 5, with a weapon.
1617 S. Boston St., Aug. 6, with a gun.
Burglaries
2101 Euclid St., Aug. 3-4, illegal entry into residence.
627 S. B St., Aug. 4, illegal entry into residence.
First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St., illegal entry into building.
Thefts
2104 Fairmont St., June 1-July 27, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
2908 Elgin St., July 13-20, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 5, shoplifting.
Augusta and Gulick streets, Aug. 3, bicycle.
1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 5, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 6, car.
3030 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 6, paid with bogus currency.
625 Kankakee St., Aug. 1-6, license plate.
Vandalism
619 N. N St., Aug. 3-4, vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.