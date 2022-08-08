Assaults
400 Jefferson St., July 29, unspecified.
2801 W. Broadway, Aug. 4, domestic.
407 S. 32nd St., Aug. 5, threats.
1201 Geneva St., Aug. 5-6, domestic.
300 Rockefeller Drive, Aug. 6, threats.
1601 N. Aberdeen St., Aug. 6, domestic.
3609 Club Estates Drive, Aug. 6, domestic.
2111 Fairmont St., Aug. 7, domestic.
238 S. Seventh St., Aug. 7, with a firearm.
Burglaries
1011 Georgia Ave., Aug. 6, illegal entry of residence.
2208 Tull Ave., July 25-Aug. 5, illegal entry of residence.
Theft
Sunshine Corner, 2700 N. York St., July 25-Aug. 1, property removed from business.
