Assaults
704 S. Third St., Aug. 7, domestic.
1514 Denver St., Aug. 7, with a weapon.
1819 E. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 8, with a weapon.
Burglaries
207 East Side Blvd., Aug. 6, property removed from vehicle.
3300 Border St., July 25-30, property removed from storage unit.
407 S. 14th St., Aug. 5-7, property removed from residence.
815 Cromwell St., Aug. 8, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
2420 Hilldale Springs Circle, Aug. 4, check reported as bogus.
2810 W. Broadway, Aug. 4, bicycle.
Grass Monkey, 620 W. Hancock St., July 21-Aug. 2, property removed from business.
North 24th and Military streets, June 17, firearm.
Muskogee Abstract, 326 Court St., July 29-Aug. 8, attempt to cash check by someone other than account holder.
Super Quick, 900 E. Okmulgee Ave., currency used reports as counterfeit.
705 N. N St., Aug. 1-8, property removed from residence.
Armstrong Bank, 1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 8, attempt to cash check by someone other than account holder.
300 N. 40th St., Aug. 1-8, license plate, jumper cables.
Vandalism
525 S. Third St., Aug. 6, property damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.