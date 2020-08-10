Muskogee police reports 08.10.20

Assaults
1223 Foxcroft Circle, #4, Aug. 7, domestic.
715 S. York St., Aug. 3, unspecified.
Burglaries
1008 S. 26th St., Aug. 7, property removed.
540 N. 13th St., Aug. 8, property removed from vehicle, and credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
504 Belmont Road, Aug. 9, property removed from vehicle.
2100 Fairmont St., Aug. 8-9, property removed from vehicle.
Robbery
1500 block North 17th Street, Aug. 8, unspecified.
Thefts
Super 8 Motel, 2240 S. 32nd St., July 3, property removed from business.
323 S. 32nd St., Aug. 7, property removed.
917 S. C St., Aug. 7, vehicle reported stolen recovered, and illegal entry of residence.
2401 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 7, identity.
900 Belmont Road, Aug. 8, property removed from residence.
545 N. Sixth St., Aug. 8, phone.
505 Lawrence St., Aug. 8-9, vehicle tag.
2103 Carroll St., Aug. 7, property removed from residence.
