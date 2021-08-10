Muskogee police reports 08.10.21

Assaults
2110 N. 37th St., Aug. 9, strangulation.
3003 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 9, threat.
2101 N. Main St. #202, Aug. 9, domestic.
1811 E. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 9, domestic.
Burglaries
1701 N. 32nd St., Aug. 7, illegal entry into residence.
2400 Gulick St., July 18, property removed from storage unit.
Thefts
305 Baltimore St., Aug. 9, vehicle.
Choctaw and Augusta Streets, Aug. 10, vehicle.
Vandalisms
1326 Robison St., Aug. 9, window.
2205 E. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 10, window.
