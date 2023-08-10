Burglaries
AT&T, 403 Callahan, Aug. 8-9, illegal entry into property.
2909 Haddock Drive, Aug. 8-9, property removed from business.
2907 Haddock Drive, Aug. 8-9, property removed from business.
Thefts
Optronics, 401 S. 41st St. E., Aug. 7-8, property removed from business.
904 E. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 7, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
108 S. K St., Aug. 9, property reported stoled recovered.
Hibbert Sports, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 9, shoplifting.
2400 S. Cherokee St. #5, Aug. 9-10, property removed from residence.
