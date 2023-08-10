Burglaries

AT&T, 403 Callahan, Aug. 8-9, illegal entry into property.

2909 Haddock Drive, Aug. 8-9, property removed from business.

2907 Haddock Drive, Aug. 8-9, property removed from business.

Thefts

Optronics, 401 S. 41st St. E., Aug. 7-8, property removed from business.

904 E. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 7, debit card used by someone other than account holder.

108 S. K St., Aug. 9, property reported stoled recovered.

Hibbert Sports, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 9, shoplifting.

2400 S. Cherokee St. #5, Aug. 9-10, property removed from residence.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video