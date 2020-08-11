Muskogee police reports 08.11.20

Assaults
1103 E. Augusta St., Aug. 8, domestic.
226 N. G St., Aug. 10, domestic, verbal.
2028 Elgin St., Aug. 10, domestic.
501 Valhalla Drive, Aug. 10, domestic.
827 S. York St., #5A, Aug. 11, domestic.
Burglary
3901 Border St., #22, Aug. 3-4, property removed from residence.
Thefts
2814 Haskell Blvd., Aug. 8, transactions made using bank card by someone other than account holder.
Muskogee County Transit, 4401 E. Hayes St., Aug. 10, vehicle tag.
3903 Border St., Aug. 10, motorcycle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.