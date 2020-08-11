Muskogee police reports 08.11.20

Assaults

1103 E. Augusta St., Aug. 8, domestic.

226 N. G St., Aug. 10, domestic, verbal.

2028 Elgin St., Aug. 10, domestic.

501 Valhalla Drive, Aug. 10, domestic.

827 S. York St., #5A, Aug. 11, domestic.

Burglary

3901 Border St., #22, Aug. 3-4, property removed from residence.

Thefts

2814 Haskell Blvd., Aug. 8, transactions made using bank card by someone other than account holder.

Muskogee County Transit, 4401 E. Hayes St., Aug. 10, vehicle tag.

3903 Border St., Aug. 10, motorcycle.

