Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 1:00 pm
Assault
2113 N. 37th St., Aug. 5, threats.
Burglaries
1720 E. Broadway, Aug. 11, illegal entry of residence.
2622 Court St., Aug. 11, illegal entry of residence.
Vandalism
220 N. 32nd St., Aug. 11, tires flattened.
