Assaults
307 Baltimore St., Aug. 12, domestic.
1515 Denison St., Aug. 13, domestic.
26 W. Broadway, Aug. 13-14, with unspecified weapon.
609 S. 11th St., Aug. 13-14, domestic.
2315 Chandler Road, Aug. 14, juvenile.
410 N. 32nd St., Aug. 14, domestic.
Ash and Manitou streets, Aug. 14, juveniles.
Burglaries
2235 N. 32nd St., Aug. 12, property removed from vehicles.
Edwards Auto Repair, 308 E. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 12, property removed from business.
1702 Jefferson St., Aug. 12, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
717 S. 32nd St., July 1-Aug. 11, identity.
1308 S. 39th St., Aug. 12, property removed from vehicle.
1219 Live Oak St., Nov. 11, 2021-May 31, 2022, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
200 S. 32nd St., Aug. 13, bicycle.
2409 W. Coburn Circle, Aug. 14, motorcycle tag reported stolen recovered.
Vandalism
Casey's, 76 E. Peak Blvd., Aug. 13, property damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.