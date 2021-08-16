MPD

Assaults

2608 1/2 Austin St., Aug. 13, domestic.

1122 Ash St., Aug. 13, domestic.

1008 N. K St., Aug. 13, with an unspecified weapon.

1901 E. Hancock St., Aug. 13, domestic.

1265 Smith Ferry Road, Aug. 14, with a gun.

315 Kankakee St., Aug. 14, threats.

2923 Estelle St., Aug. 15, with a gun.

Burglaries

Stop N Go, 803 N. York St., Aug. 16, attempted illegal entry of business.

1312 Chestnut St., Aug. 16, illegal entry of vehicle.

Robbery

Third and Kalamazoo streets, Aug. 15, with a gun.

Thefts

5800 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 1-Aug. 13, property removed.

1224 S. 31st St., Aug. 14, bicycle.

2113 N. 37th St., Aug. 14, property removed.

2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 15, vehicle tag removed.

