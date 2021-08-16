Assaults
2608 1/2 Austin St., Aug. 13, domestic.
1122 Ash St., Aug. 13, domestic.
1008 N. K St., Aug. 13, with an unspecified weapon.
1901 E. Hancock St., Aug. 13, domestic.
1265 Smith Ferry Road, Aug. 14, with a gun.
315 Kankakee St., Aug. 14, threats.
2923 Estelle St., Aug. 15, with a gun.
Burglaries
Stop N Go, 803 N. York St., Aug. 16, attempted illegal entry of business.
1312 Chestnut St., Aug. 16, illegal entry of vehicle.
Robbery
Third and Kalamazoo streets, Aug. 15, with a gun.
Thefts
5800 W. Okmulgee Ave., May 1-Aug. 13, property removed.
1224 S. 31st St., Aug. 14, bicycle.
2113 N. 37th St., Aug. 14, property removed.
2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 15, vehicle tag removed.
