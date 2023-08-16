Assault
104 York Village Drive, July 14-Aug. 3, juvenile.
Burglaries
2235 N. 32nd St., Aug. 1, illegal entry into vehicle.
2102 Denver St., Aug. 11-14, illegal entry into residence.
Children's Clinic, 3101 Chandler Road, Aug. 13, property removed from business.
2909 Keetoowah St. #17, Aug. 14, illegal entry into residence.
3 Leathers Lane, Aug. 14, illegal entry into vehicles.
1206 Baltimore St., Aug. 14, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
2207 Chandler Road, July 2, identity.
5006 Oklahoma Ave., Aug. 9, license plate.
921 Missouri St., Aug. 1-13, property removed.
628 Coody St., March 28-Aug. 12, identity.
2118 Augusta St., Aug. 14, property removed.
Firstar Bank, 510 N. Main, Aug. 9, checks reported stolen cashed.
