Muskogee police reports 08.17.20

Assaults
802 Fremont St., Aug. 14, unspecified.
North Utah and Fredonia streets, Aug. 14, domestic.
130 S. 38th St., Aug. 15, domestic.
6 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 15, verbal threats.
Burglaries
530 N. K St., Aug. 14, property removed from residence.
401 Irving St., Aug. 14-15, property removed from vehicle.
800 Terrace Place, Aug. 15, property removed.
2820 Denver Ave., Aug. 16, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Ulta Beauty Supply, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 13, shoplifting.
Muskogee County EMS, North 35th Street and Okmulgee Avenue, Aug. 14, attempt to take ambulance.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 14, attempt to sell property reported stolen.
403 N. G St., Aug. 14, car tag reported stolen recovered.
Ace's Convenience Store, 550 N. Main St., March 11-Aug. 2, property removed from business.
1333 Summit St., Aug. 14, motor vehicle parts.
Martin Luther King and Altamont streets, Aug. 15, identity.
QuikTrip, 1919 N. 32nd St., Aug. 15, shoplifting.
Mini Max, 2408 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 15, shoplifting, and assault, with vehicle.
Family Dollar, 340 East Side Blvd., Aug. 15, attempt to purchase merchandise using bill reported counterfeit.
1025 N. F St., Aug. 16, property removed from front porch.
