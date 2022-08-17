MPD

Arson

James Hodge Hyundai, 1330 N. Main St., vehicles and house.

Assaults

1202 Geneva St., Aug. 5, domestic, threats.

804 Market St., Aug. 11, domestic, with a gun.

106 N. M St., Aug. 16, domestic.

1511 1/2 S. Fifth St., Aug. 16, domestic.

410 N. 32nd St., Aug. 16, domestic.

2240 S. 32nd St., Aug. 16, domestic.

Burglaries

1200 N. 43rd St., July 28-Aug. 13, property removed from vehicle.

Spaulding Pool, 650 Park Drive, Aug. 16, illegal entry.

Theft

1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 15, identity.

