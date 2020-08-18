Muskogee police reports 08.18.20

Partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 12:05 pm
muskogeephoenix.com
Assaults
412 N. 35th St., Aug. 16, domestic.
735 Terrace, Aug. 17, threatening text messages.
Burglaries
D&B Auto, 500 S. 32nd St., Aug. 17, attempted illegal entry of vehicles.
5215 Kershaw Circle, Aug. 16-17, property removed from residence.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.