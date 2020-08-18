Muskogee police reports 08.18.20

Assaults

412 N. 35th St., Aug. 16, domestic.

735 Terrace, Aug. 17, threatening text messages.

Burglaries

D&B Auto, 500 S. 32nd St., Aug. 17, attempted illegal entry of vehicles.

5215 Kershaw Circle, Aug. 16-17, property removed from residence.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you