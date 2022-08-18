Muskogee police reports 08.18.22

Assaults
3707 Club Estates Drive #101, Aug. 17, officer.
3707 Club Estates Drive, Aug. 17, officer.
307 Dayton St., Aug. 17, domestic.
903 S. 32nd St. #108, Aug. 17, domestic.
Burglaries
2111 Fairmont St., Aug. 7-8, illegal entry into residence.
308 N. Eighth St., Aug. 10-17, illegal entry into residence.
Sky Rider Communications, 2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 18, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
2909 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 10, property removed.
Carolina Glass Transportation, 104 S. Crabtree Road, Aug. 4, fraud.
2713 Haskell Blvd., June 15, vehicle.
1651 N. 32nd St., Aug. 15, property removed from residence.
