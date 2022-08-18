Muskogee police reports 08.18.22

Assaults

3707 Club Estates Drive #101, Aug. 17, officer.

3707 Club Estates Drive, Aug. 17, officer.

307 Dayton St., Aug. 17, domestic.

903 S. 32nd St. #108, Aug. 17, domestic.

Burglaries

2111 Fairmont St., Aug. 7-8, illegal entry into residence.

308 N. Eighth St., Aug. 10-17, illegal entry into residence.

Sky Rider Communications, 2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 18, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

2909 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 10, property removed.

Carolina Glass Transportation, 104 S. Crabtree Road, Aug. 4, fraud.

2713 Haskell Blvd., June 15, vehicle.

1651 N. 32nd St., Aug. 15, property removed from residence.

