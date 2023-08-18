Assault
2403 Pin Oak St., Aug. 17, domestic.
Burglaries
300 Rockefeller Drive, Aug. 15-16, property removed from vehicle.
Shooter Auto Repair, 2235 N. 32nd St., Aug. 17, property removed from business.
900 W. Broadway, Aug. 3-17, illegal entry into business..
601 S. Country Club Drive., Aug.15-17-23, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 17, property reported stolen recovered.
Quik Trip — Sapulpa, Aug. 17, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
