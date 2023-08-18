Assault

2403 Pin Oak St., Aug. 17, domestic.

Burglaries

300 Rockefeller Drive, Aug. 15-16, property removed from vehicle.

Shooter Auto Repair, 2235 N. 32nd St., Aug. 17, property removed from business.

900 W. Broadway, Aug. 3-17, illegal entry into business..

601 S. Country Club Drive., Aug.15-17-23, illegal entry into residence.

Thefts

3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 17, property reported stolen recovered.

Quik Trip — Sapulpa, Aug. 17, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

