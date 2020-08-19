Muskogee police reports 08.19.20

Assaults
813 East Side Blvd., Aug. 17, domestic.
4400 Gibson St., #227, Aug. 18, domestic.
125 S. 29th St., Aug. 18, threats.
2612 Caddo St., Aug. 18, threats.
Burglaries
Green Country Girls Softball, 3601 Arline Ave., Oct. 1-May 1, property removed from storage building.
717 Irving St., Aug. 17-18, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
2904 Tull Place, Aug. 18, property removed from residence.
501 N. Main St., Aug. 9, phone reported stolen sold.
Unknown location, Aug. 10, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 18, purse removed from shopping cart.
Fuel Smart, 4300 Chandler Road, Aug. 18, attempt to pay for purchase with bill reported counterfeit.
