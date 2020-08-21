Muskogee police reports 08.21.20

Assault

904 Fredonia St., Aug. 19, domestic.

Burglaries

Treehouse Dispensary, 326 S. 32nd St., Aug. 20, illegal entry of business.

826 N. C St., Aug. 20, property removed from vehicle.

Life Point Church, 2200 S. 32nd St., Aug. 16, illegal entry of vehicle.

816 N. K St., Aug. 6-20, illegal entry of residence.

620 N. C St., Aug. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 18-20, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

Broadway Liquor, 3116 W. Broadway, Aug. 20, attempted shoplifting.

Vandalism

Access Self Storage, 3300 Border St., Aug. 18-20, building damaged.

