Assaults
2402 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 18, Domestic.
950 S. 32nd St., Aug. 18, domestic.
521 W. Kalamazoo St., Aug. 20, domestic.
South Seventh and Indianapolis streets, Aug. 17, domestic.
Burglaries
1113 Boston St., Aug. 18-19, illegal entry into building.
2021 Tollett St., Aug. 19, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
815 Fredonia St., July-Aug. 16, identity.
520 S. Eighth St., Aug. 17-18, vehicle.
Heartway Corporation, 500 S. York St., Aug. 17-18, cashing replacement check after claiming had not received original.
502 Lawrence St., Aug. 18-19, property removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.