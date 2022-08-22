Muskogee police reports 08.22.22

Assaults
687 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 11, threat.
3600 W. Austin St., Aug. 1-19, harassment.
1117 W. Aberdeen St., Aug. 18, domestic.
300 N. 40th St., Aug. 19, threat.
501 E. Peak Blvd., Aug. 20, domestic.
3501 Meadowbrook Drive, Aug. 20, domestic.
Burglaries
723 Callahan St., Aug. 18019, property removed from residence.
315 Kankakee St., Aug. 20, illegal entry into residence.
Sunburst Seed, 1815 North St., illegal entry into business and property removed.
Thefts
2108 Carroll St., July 25-27, obtained under false pretenses.
1201 Ash St., Aug. 13-19, obtained under false pretenses.
Unknown address, Aug. 19, transaction made by someone other than account holder.
3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 19, possession reported stolen recovered.
827 S. York St., Aug. 19, debit/credit card used by someone other than account holder.
903 S. 32nd St., Aug. 20, property removed from residence.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, product consumed without payment.
550 N. Main St., Aug. 20, vehicle.
1624 Live Oak St., Aug. 16-20, parts removed from vehicle.
Vandalism
Dollar General, 207 East Side Blvd., property.
