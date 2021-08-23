Assaults
1219 S. 23rd St., Aug. 20, domestic.
626 Geneva Ave., Aug. 14-21, threats.
2900 Arline St., Aug. 21, domestic.
Burglary
2301 Denver St., Aug. 16, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
901 N. M St., July 23, property removed from residence.
403 W. Augusta Ave., Aug. 14, property removed from residence.
Boost Mobile, 219 N. 32nd St., Aug. 12-19, money removed from business.
Christ Kingdom Builders Church, 1801 Baltimore Ave., mail.
1227 N. F St., Aug. 21, property removed from residence.
3301 Gibson St., Aug. 21, property removed.
1801 Monta Ave., Aug 21-22, vehicle tag.
