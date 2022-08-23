Assaults
1600 1/2 S. Fourth St., Aug. 22, domestic.
530 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 21, juvenile.
2206 Robison St., Aug. 22, domestic.
Burglaries
2225 S. 24th St., Aug. 20-22, illegal entry of residence.
Twin Cities Ready Mix, 2701 S. Sixth St., illegal entry of business.
Robbery
3918 Meadowbrook Drive, Aug. 22, with a gun.
Thefts
Muskogee Public Schools, 1700 Beacon St., Aug. 19-22, purchase made by someone other than account holder.
Office Depot, 201 W. Martin Luther King St., Aug. 16-19, property removed.
418 Burbank St., Aug. 18-19, property removed from residence.
4010 S. 32nd St., Aug. 21, property removed from vehicle.
Vandalism
Executive Inn, 900 S. 32nd St., Aug. 23, window broken at business.
