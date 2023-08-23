Assaults
323 Dayton St., Aug. 19, domestic.
1205 E. Augusta St., Aug. 21, with a knife.
1814 Louisiana St., Aug. 21, domestic.
1617 Avondale St., Aug. 21, juvenile.
1029 W. Aberdeen St., Aug. 22, domestic.
Burglaries
3009 N. 32nd St., Aug. 21, illegal entry into residence.
348 E. Broadway, Aug. 23, illegal entry into vehicles.
601 S. Country Club Road, Aug. 22, illegal entry into residence.
Robbery
323 Callahan St., Aug. 22, with a weapon.
Thefts
Paul Davis Restoration, 1919 N. 32nd St., July 14-15, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1925 Elmeda St., July 29-Aug. 14, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
122 S. Third St., July 21-Aug. 21, vehicle.
2315 E. Augusta St., Aug. 21, vehicle.
1513-1/2 S. Fourth St., Feb. 24-March 3, identity.
1304 S. 28th St., July 22-Aug. 21, vehicle tag.
2310 Deniel St., Aug. 7-8, check cashed by someone other than account holder.
