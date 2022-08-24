Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 90F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 12:30 pm
Assault
2200 North St., Aug. 23, with a gun.
Burglary
320 1/2 W. Augusta St., Aug. 22-23, illegal entry of residence.
