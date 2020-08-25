Muskogee police reports 08.25.20

Arson
201 W. Southside Blvd., Aug. 21, vehicle.
Assaults
1312 Chestnut St., April 1-Aug. 20, domestic.
1302 Lawrence St., Aug 21, domestic.
819 N. P St., Aug. 22, domestic.
5800 W. Okmulgee Ave., Aug. 22, unspecified.
2312 Callahan St., Aug. 23, domestic.
517 N. F St., Aug. 23, domestic.
3711 Club Estates Drive, Aug. 23, with a gun.
North York Street and Haskell Boulevard, Aug. 24, domestic.
Burglaries
1636 Center Lane, Aug. 21, illegal entry of residence.
East Broadway and North D Street, Aug. 21, property removed from vehicle.
4011 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 23, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
226 N. G St., Aug. 18, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
BancFirst, 2400 E. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 20-21, attempt to cash checks reported stolen.
Tractor Supply Co., 1140 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 22, attempted shoplifting.
Murphy USA, 1010 W. Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 22, attempt to use bill reported counterfeit.
