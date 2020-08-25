Muskogee police reports 08.25.20

Assaults

1007 Kentucky St., Aug. 22-23, juvenile.

809 Cromwell St., Aug. 24, with a lamp.

1302 Kentucky St., Aug. 24, domestic.

123 N. M St., Aug. 24, domestic.

324 S. Sixth St., Aug. 25, domestic.

Burglary

1618 Baltimore St., Aug. 23, property removed from residence.

Homicide

2504 Margaret Lynn Lane, Aug. 24, domestic, with a gun.

Thefts

Broadway Liquor, 3116 W. Broadway, Aug. 23, merchandise purchased with money reported counterfeit.

Unknown location, May 1-Aug. 24, overcharged for purchase online.

500 Dayton St., Aug. 24, vehicle.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you