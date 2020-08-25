Muskogee police reports 08.25.20

Assaults
1007 Kentucky St., Aug. 22-23, juvenile.
809 Cromwell St., Aug. 24, with a lamp.
1302 Kentucky St., Aug. 24, domestic.
123 N. M St., Aug. 24, domestic.
324 S. Sixth St., Aug. 25, domestic.
Burglary
1618 Baltimore St., Aug. 23, property removed from residence.
Homicide
2504 Margaret Lynn Lane, Aug. 24, domestic, with a gun.
Thefts
Broadway Liquor, 3116 W. Broadway, Aug. 23, merchandise purchased with money reported counterfeit.
Unknown location, May 1-Aug. 24, overcharged for purchase online.
500 Dayton St., Aug. 24, vehicle.
